Analysts Anticipate Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $341.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will report $341.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $309.50 million and the highest is $358.10 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted sales of $374.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share.

CFR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Compass Point downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $3,964,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 414,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,035,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 96.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

CFR stock opened at $101.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $103.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

