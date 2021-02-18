Analysts Anticipate MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to report ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.39). MongoDB posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($1.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.72). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Macquarie started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $439.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MongoDB from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.50.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded down $6.46 on Thursday, hitting $404.34. 3,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $378.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.70. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $428.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total transaction of $13,977,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,540,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 14,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total value of $3,863,572.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,714,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,995 shares of company stock worth $58,247,246. 16.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in MongoDB by 48,529.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,733,000 after buying an additional 22,292,952 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in MongoDB by 13,944.9% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 9,928,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,084,000 after buying an additional 360,503 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MongoDB by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,954,000 after buying an additional 554,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in MongoDB by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,340,000 after buying an additional 80,958 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

