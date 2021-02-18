Analysts Expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.62 Billion

Brokerages expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to post sales of $5.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.65 billion and the lowest is $5.60 billion. Aflac posted sales of $5.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year sales of $22.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.57 billion to $22.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $21.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.89 billion to $22.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.70.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $47.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $52.50.

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $41,362.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,789.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 6,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $303,749.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,702.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,860 shares of company stock valued at $5,458,590 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 501.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 12.2% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aflac by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

