Analysts Expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $628.76 Million

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2021


Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will announce $628.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $624.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $635.34 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $552.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arista Networks.

Several research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $235.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI raised Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research raised Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $351.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.55.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.58, for a total transaction of $3,175,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,158.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.17, for a total value of $441,608.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,398,546.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,574 shares of company stock valued at $77,280,598 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,865,000 after purchasing an additional 234,774 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,813,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,587,000 after buying an additional 49,943 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,677,000 after buying an additional 143,594 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,810,000 after buying an additional 88,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,804,000 after buying an additional 22,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $312.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $326.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $309.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.13.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

