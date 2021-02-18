Analysts Expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.17 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will post sales of $5.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.31 billion. CarMax reported sales of $4.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year sales of $18.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.58 billion to $19.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $21.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.33 billion to $22.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CarMax.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.88.

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,567,252.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,635.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 20.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $122.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CarMax has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $128.58.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarMax (KMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.