Analysts Expect J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $357.10 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) will report sales of $357.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $364.20 million. J2 Global reported sales of $332.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

In other J2 Global news, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $19,534,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,039,835.79. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,550 shares of company stock worth $21,033,766. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in J2 Global by 105.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in J2 Global by 36.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

J2 Global stock opened at $109.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $113.36.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

