Analysts Expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. Match Group reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4,500%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Match Group.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist increased their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Shares of MTCH opened at $160.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.63, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.38. Match Group has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68.

In other Match Group news, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 338,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,120,151.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Match Group (MTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.