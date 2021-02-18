Analysts Expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.76 Million

Analysts expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to post $6.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.60 million to $7.08 million. Postal Realty Trust reported sales of $3.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $23.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.70 million to $24.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $31.94 million, with estimates ranging from $26.50 million to $35.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Postal Realty Trust.

A number of research firms have commented on PSTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Postal Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

In other news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $43,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,522.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTL. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 850,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 479,335 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 1,098.3% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $922,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $905,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 29.1% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 224,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 50,520 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PSTL opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.58 and a beta of 0.37. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $19.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

