Analysts Issue Forecasts for Forrester Research, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Forrester Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio expects that the technology company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Forrester Research’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Forrester Research stock opened at $42.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.04 million, a PE ratio of 64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Forrester Research has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $46.07.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Doyle sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $337,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,031.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Galford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $341,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,771 shares of company stock worth $805,923. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Forrester Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 437,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,335,000 after buying an additional 14,805 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

