Analysts Issue Forecasts for Medical Properties Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medical Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MPW. Truist cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average is $19.68. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 915.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 242,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 218,506 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 85.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 36,315 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 306.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 477,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after buying an additional 360,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

