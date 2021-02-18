Analysts Issue Forecasts for Zoetis Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Zoetis in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Zoetis’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $168.90 on Thursday. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $176.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,734 shares of company stock worth $2,217,592 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.