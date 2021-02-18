Analysts Offer Predictions for Amryt Pharma plc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Amryt Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amryt Pharma’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amryt Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMYT opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77. The firm has a market cap of $489.33 million and a PE ratio of -16.57. Amryt Pharma has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $858,000. Global Frontier Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,545,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amryt Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $2,832,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amryt Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $5,700,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,458,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

