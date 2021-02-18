Analysts Offer Predictions for Lattice Semiconductor Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) – Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lattice Semiconductor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $47.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,119.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $29,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,668.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,166 shares of company stock valued at $134,258. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 52,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

