Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Regal Beloit (RBC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Regal Beloit (NYSE: RBC):

2/17/2021 – Regal Beloit was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Regal Beloit had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $167.00.

2/17/2021 – Regal Beloit had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $145.00.

2/16/2021 – Regal Beloit had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Global Securities.

1/14/2021 – Regal Beloit was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.

12/29/2020 – Regal Beloit was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Regal Beloit's shares have outperformed the industry. In the quarters ahead, it is likely to benefit from business-restructuring initiatives, reorganization actions (80/20), cost-saving measures and supply-chain efforts. Also, its commitment toward rewarding shareholders handsomely boosts its strength. For fourth-quarter 2020, the company predicts earnings of $1.46-$1.66 per share, reflecting 25% (at the mid-point) growth year over year. In the past 60 days, its earnings estimates have been raised for 2020 and 2021. However, its exposure to international markets and persistent forex woes as well as adverse impacts of divestitures remain concerning. Also, seasonality is expected to impact the company’s heating, ventilation, air conditioning (“HVAC”) and pump businesses in fourth-quarter 2020.”

Shares of Regal Beloit stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $130.31. 6,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,698. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.55. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Regal Beloit Co. has a 1-year low of $51.99 and a 1-year high of $146.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Get Regal Beloit Co alerts:

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

In other Regal Beloit news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $50,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,333.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 4,104.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.