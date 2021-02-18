Analysts Set Expectations for Forward Air Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Forward Air in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 15th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Forward Air’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $85.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $88.67.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 72.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Forward Air during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Forward Air news, CFO Michael Joseph Morris sold 9,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $672,797.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,648.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $194,294.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,308.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,700. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

