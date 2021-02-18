Analysts Set Expectations for Triton International Limited’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Triton International in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triton International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.27. Triton International had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 15.93%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Triton International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

NYSE TRTN opened at $53.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. Triton International has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $57.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.89%.

In other Triton International news, CFO John Burns sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $902,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,627.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 24,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,244,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,386 shares of company stock worth $2,637,025. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Triton International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Triton International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triton International by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triton International by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Triton International by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

