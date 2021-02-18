Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 18th (AIG, ANDE, BLUE, CYTK, ISR, LSPD, SNPS, SOHO, SOLO, SONA)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, February 18th:

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AIG’s earnings of 94 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.1% and also fell 8.7% year over year due to higher catastrophe loss, partially offset by improved alternative investment returns. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company's several cost-cutting efforts led to operational efficiency, aiding its margins. Divestitures made over the years have streamlined its business, which in turn, is likely to enhance capital allocation and operating leverage. A number of recent acquisitions helped the company expand business. However, its revenues have been stressed over the years. A low interest rate is another headwind. A high-debt position along with low return on equity makes the company unattractive. Its exposure to catastrophe loss also renders volatility to earnings.”

Get American International Group Inc alerts:

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “bluebird reported narrower than expected loss but sales missed estimates in the third quarter of 2020. The company has an impressive pipeline of gene therapies for genetic diseases and cancers. The conditional approval of Zynteglo for patients aged 12 years or above with transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia in Europe is a significant boost for the company. The European launch of Zynteglo continues to progress, well. Additionally, the multiple myeloma program- idecabtagene vicleucel, partnered with Bristol Myers, continues to advance with the submission of the Biologics License Application (BLA) to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The successful development of the candidates will benefit it in the long run. However, competition is stiffening in this space. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year. “

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK). They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $310.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $275.00.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SoTHERLY Hotels Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States. The Company’s properties operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Starwood Hotels and Resorts brands. SoTHERLY Hotels Inc., formerly known as MHI Hospitality Corporation, is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. “

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is engaged in the planning, development and manufacturing of single person electric vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Charlottesville Virginia, Sonabank is a new regional bank founded by an experienced banking team with close to hundred years of banking experience. They offer a full line of products and services for personal and business banking. Sonabank specializes in small to medium sized business banking. They have extensive experience in Small Business Administration loans as well as other types of financing suited for businesses. “

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sonim Technologies Inc. provides ultra-rugged mobile phones and accessories. It provides its solutions under categories of ultra-rugged mobile phones based on the Android platform, which are capable of attaching to both public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories and cloud-based software and application services. The company serves construction, energy and utility, hospitality, logistics, manufacturing, public sector and transportation sectors. Sonim Technologies Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SRAX Inc. is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. Through the BIGtoken platform, it developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. SRAX Inc., formerly known as Social Reality Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SSP Group PLC operates food and beverage outlets. It also operates restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, lounges and convenience stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other leisure locations. SSP Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $315.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stamps.com is a leading provider of Internet-based postage services. Stamps.com’s service for postage online enables small businesses, enterprises, and consumers to print U.S. Postal Service-approved postage with just a PC, printer and Internet connection, right from their home or office. The Company targets its services to small businesses and home offices, and currently has PC Postage partnerships with Microsoft, EarthLink, HP, NCR, Office Depot, the U.S. Postal Service and others. Stamps.com provides easy, convenient and cost-effective Internet-based services for mailing or shipping letters, packages or parcels. Their PC Postage service is designed to allow individuals, home offices, small businesses or corporations to print US postage using any PC, any ordinary inkjet or laser printer, and an Internet connection. Its PhotoStamps product allows consumers and businesses to turn digital photos, designs or corporate logos into valid US postage. “

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction material company. The company supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt primarily in the United States and western Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes CD47, CD73, SRF231, SRF373, SRF617, SRF388 and SRF231 which are in clinical stage. Surface Oncology is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ShockWave Medical, Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing and commercializing products for medical device treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. ShockWave Medical, Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.