Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (UNBLF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS: UNBLF):

2/15/2021 – Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating.

2/12/2021 – Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/8/2021 – Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

1/29/2021 – Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/29/2021 – Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/22/2021 – Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/21/2021 – Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stock traded down $2.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.67. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE has a 1-year low of $34.48 and a 1-year high of $137.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.34.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

