Analyzing Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) & Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) and Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.0% of Reliant Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of Bank OZK shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Reliant Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Bank OZK shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Reliant Bancorp and Bank OZK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliant Bancorp 17.44% 11.22% 1.18% Bank OZK 22.78% 6.58% 1.07%

Dividends

Reliant Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Bank OZK pays an annual dividend of $1.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Reliant Bancorp pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank OZK pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Reliant Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bank OZK has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Bank OZK is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Reliant Bancorp and Bank OZK, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reliant Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75 Bank OZK 0 6 2 0 2.25

Reliant Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.66%. Bank OZK has a consensus target price of $30.89, suggesting a potential downside of 20.70%. Given Reliant Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Reliant Bancorp is more favorable than Bank OZK.

Risk and Volatility

Reliant Bancorp has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank OZK has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reliant Bancorp and Bank OZK’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reliant Bancorp $91.15 million 3.72 $16.20 million $1.54 13.49 Bank OZK $1.27 billion 3.97 $425.91 million $3.30 11.80

Bank OZK has higher revenue and earnings than Reliant Bancorp. Bank OZK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reliant Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bank OZK beats Reliant Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans; 1-4 family residential, 1-4 family HELOC, and multi-family and commercial real estate loans, as well as construction, land development, and farmland loans; consumer loans, such as loans for household, family, and other personal expenditures; loans to states and political subdivisions, and other depository institutions; and mortgage refinancing services. In addition, the company originates traditional first lien residential mortgage loans and first lien home equity lines of credit; and provides safe deposit boxes, and debit cards, as well as direct deposit, online and mobile banking, and automated teller machine services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a network of 16 full-service branch offices in Davidson, Hickman, Hamilton, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, and Williamson counties in Tennessee; and mortgage production offices in Brentwood, Hendersonville, and Memphis counties. The company was formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to Reliant Bancorp, Inc. in January 2018. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products. The company also provides trust and wealth services, such as personal trusts, custodial accounts, investment management accounts, retirement accounts, and corporate trust services. In addition, it offers automated clearing house, wire transfer, transaction reporting, wholesale lockbox, remote deposit capture, automated credit line transfer, reconciliation, positive pay, and merchant and commercial card services, as well as zero balance and investment sweep accounts. Further, the company is involved in the provision of real estate appraisals; ATMs; telephone, online, and mobile banking services; debit and credit cards; safe deposit boxes; and other products and services, as well as processes merchant debit and credit card transactions. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 250 offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, California, New York, and Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks and changed its name to Bank OZK in July 2018. Bank OZK was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

