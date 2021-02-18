Analyzing Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) & Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) and Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Destination XL Group and Nordstrom’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destination XL Group $474.04 million 0.09 -$7.80 million N/A N/A Nordstrom $15.52 billion 0.37 $496.00 million $3.37 10.71

Nordstrom has higher revenue and earnings than Destination XL Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Destination XL Group and Nordstrom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Destination XL Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nordstrom 4 8 2 0 1.86

Destination XL Group currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 347.76%. Nordstrom has a consensus target price of $31.67, indicating a potential downside of 12.35%. Given Destination XL Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Destination XL Group is more favorable than Nordstrom.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.6% of Destination XL Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Nordstrom shares are held by institutional investors. 29.1% of Destination XL Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Nordstrom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Destination XL Group and Nordstrom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destination XL Group -16.29% -142.59% -8.29% Nordstrom -4.57% -77.24% -3.56%

Volatility and Risk

Destination XL Group has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nordstrom has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nordstrom beats Destination XL Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing. It also provides sportswear and loungewear, jeanswear, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored-related separates, blazers, dress slacks, vintage-screen T-shirts and wovens, camp shirts, printed woven shirts, and relaxed island-inspired pants under various private labels. In addition, it is involved in the development and wholesale distribution of apparel to retailers. The company offers its products under the Destination XL, DXL, DXL Men's Apparel, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL, Casual Male XL outlets, and Rochester Clothing brands. As of August 1, 2020, it operated 228 DXL retail stores, 17 DXL outlet stores, 49 Casual Male XL retail stores, and 23 Casual Male XL outlet stores; and an e-commerce site at www.dxl.com. The company was formerly known as Casual Male Retail Group, Inc. and changed its name to Destination XL Group, Inc. in February 2013. Destination XL Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals. As of May 5, 2020, the company operated operates 378 stores in 40 states, including 116 full-line stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico; 247 Nordstrom Rack stores; 3 Jeffrey boutiques; 2 clearance stores; 5 Trunk Club clubhouses; and 5 Nordstrom Local service hubs. Nordstrom, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

