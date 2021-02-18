Analyzing Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) and GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF)

GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) and Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get GrowMax Resources alerts:

GrowMax Resources has a beta of 3.23, meaning that its stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for GrowMax Resources and Southwestern Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrowMax Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Southwestern Energy 2 11 3 0 2.06

Southwestern Energy has a consensus target price of $3.21, suggesting a potential downside of 27.26%. Given Southwestern Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Southwestern Energy is more favorable than GrowMax Resources.

Profitability

This table compares GrowMax Resources and Southwestern Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrowMax Resources N/A -0.69% -0.58% Southwestern Energy -127.97% 13.06% 3.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GrowMax Resources and Southwestern Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrowMax Resources N/A N/A -$4.91 million N/A N/A Southwestern Energy $3.04 billion 0.88 $891.00 million $0.61 7.23

Southwestern Energy has higher revenue and earnings than GrowMax Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.2% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Southwestern Energy beats GrowMax Resources on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GrowMax Resources Company Profile

GrowMax Resources Corp. does not have significant business. Previously, it focused on the exploration, evaluation, and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources, and other mineral resources in Peru. The company was formerly known as Americas Petrogas Inc. and changed its name to GrowMax Resources Corp. in August 2016. GrowMax Resources Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 173,994 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; and approximately 287,693 net acres in Southwest Appalachia. The company's estimated proved natural gas, oil, and NGLs reserves comprise 12,721 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 929 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. It also engages in marketing of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. It serves energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for GrowMax Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowMax Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.