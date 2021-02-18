Anaplan (PLAN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Anaplan to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. On average, analysts expect Anaplan to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PLAN opened at $83.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.29 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.81.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Anaplan from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Anaplan from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.58.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $48,496.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,958.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,579 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,671.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,836.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 360,211 shares of company stock valued at $25,653,035. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

