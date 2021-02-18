Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) Trading Down 8.4%

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s share price fell 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.28. 9,118 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,035,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Anchiano Therapeutics alerts:

Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. Research analysts predict that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Anchiano Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Anchiano Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Anchiano Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANCN)

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., a preclinical biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule anti-cancer therapies. It primarily develops Pan-RAS Program that identifies novel indene-based small molecules that exhibit potent and selective inhibition of activated RAS signaling regardless of isoform or mutation; and PDE10/Ã-catenin program, which identifies small molecules that selectively and potently inhibit PDE10 and suppress Wnt/APC/Ã-catenin signaling in preclinical models.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Anchiano Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anchiano Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.