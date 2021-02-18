Anchor (ANCT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.16 Million

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 18th. Anchor has a total market capitalization of $10.16 million and $19,947.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Anchor has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Anchor coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Anchor

ANCT is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,827,484 coins. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

Anchor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars.

