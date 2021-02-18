Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (BATS:AFIF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (BATS:AFIF)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.76. 10,017 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.