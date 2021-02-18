Anirudh Devgan Sells 5,634 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) President Anirudh Devgan sold 5,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $806,563.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 299,234 shares in the company, valued at $42,838,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anirudh Devgan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, February 9th, Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $641,295.04.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $2.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,723,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $149.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.93.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.2% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.