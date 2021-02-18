Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) Shares Down 10.3%

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares fell 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.99. 16,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,099,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Antelope Enterprise stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.62% of Antelope Enterprise at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. It provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

