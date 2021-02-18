Antero Midstream Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 9,466 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 350% compared to the average volume of 2,103 call options.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.71.

Shares of NYSE AM traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 481,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,964,316. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 3.42. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $9.52.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 135,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 62,567 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 373,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 18.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 104,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

