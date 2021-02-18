Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Trading Down 8.5%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)’s share price was down 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.19 and last traded at $8.95. Approximately 926,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 10,225,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AR shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 4.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. Analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3,044.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 531,117 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 514,228 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 612,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

