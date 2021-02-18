Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.60. 469,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 9,507,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APA. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 4.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apache by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 374.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 685,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 541,074 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 212,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apache during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

