Aperio Group LLC Acquires 8,490 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 899,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.05% of Honda Motor worth $25,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,750,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,712,000 after acquiring an additional 169,119 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,163,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,276,000 after buying an additional 446,931 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1,391.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,260,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,125 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 112.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 407,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 215,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 0.4% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 262,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Honda Motor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Honda Motor stock opened at $29.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $30.21.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

