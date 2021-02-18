Aperio Group LLC Buys 4,100 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $26,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 141.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 265.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 28,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,048 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,484 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,193.00, for a total value of $1,770,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,403 shares in the company, valued at $54,165,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $45,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,808 shares of company stock valued at $17,822,886 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,166.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,203.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,082.23. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $1,271.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.85.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

