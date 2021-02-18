Aperio Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 622,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,432 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Aflac worth $27,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,383,000 after buying an additional 2,705,661 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 1.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,495,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,106,000 after acquiring an additional 112,060 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Aflac by 12.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,804,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,645,000 after acquiring an additional 546,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,245,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,325,000 after purchasing an additional 152,915 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.70.

Aflac stock opened at $47.04 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $544,146.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,906,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,860 shares of company stock worth $5,458,590 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

