Aperio Group LLC Decreases Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,574 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.10% of VeriSign worth $23,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 89,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in VeriSign by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,017,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,530,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $129,251.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,027,094.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,291 shares of company stock valued at $7,071,893 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRSN opened at $199.11 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.77 and a fifty-two week high of $221.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.02.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VeriSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.