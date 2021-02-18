Aperio Group LLC Grows Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Match Group worth $24,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 596,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,114,000 after purchasing an additional 114,505 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,653,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $1,751,505.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at $48,120,151.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $3,652,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,098,248.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

Match Group stock opened at $160.80 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The firm has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of -243.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.38.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

