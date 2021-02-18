Aperio Group LLC Has $23.10 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,324 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.19% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $23,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 92.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 597.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 70,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after buying an additional 60,477 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. Compass Point raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $148.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.56%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

