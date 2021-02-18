Aperio Group LLC Has $23.32 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 648,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100,286 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $23,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 534.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,294,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $190,347,000 after buying an additional 4,460,713 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 626.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,086,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,734 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,242 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,458,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,537 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,451,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $170,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,925 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $430,046.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,092 shares of company stock worth $2,881,673. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.54.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.27. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

