Aperio Group LLC Has $24.81 Million Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,627,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,432 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ING Groep worth $24,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,336,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,049 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,934,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,696,000 after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 9,000.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 920,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 910,353 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ING Groep by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 722,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 65,737 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in ING Groep by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 716,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 67,649 shares in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ING opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.91. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd.

Several research firms recently commented on ING. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

