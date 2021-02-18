Aperio Group LLC Has $24.95 Million Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 388.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 207,147 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $24,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.68.

NTES opened at $126.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.67. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.17 and a 1 year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.