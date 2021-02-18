Aperio Group LLC Has $26.08 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Capital One Financial worth $26,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 88.3% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,088 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,049,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,735,000 after purchasing an additional 859,517 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,431,000 after buying an additional 620,416 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,939,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,380,000 after buying an additional 471,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $44,148,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.12.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $186,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,213 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,040 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $118.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $120.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.10.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 3.31%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

