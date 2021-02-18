Aperio Group LLC Has $27.66 Million Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $27,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 340.0% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.17.

In other news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total transaction of $28,187,965.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,285 shares in the company, valued at $71,245,522.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 152,284 shares of company stock valued at $59,679,622 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $429.42 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.40 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $122.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 550.54, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $382.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.75.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.