Aperio Group LLC Has $27.94 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Ameriprise Financial worth $27,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.91.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $218.39 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $221.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In related news, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $59,228.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Insiders have sold a total of 114,949 shares of company stock worth $23,175,239 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

