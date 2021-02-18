Aperio Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,150,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.06% of Barrick Gold worth $26,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $31.22.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.27.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

