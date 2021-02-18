Aperio Group LLC Purchases 2,835 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $25,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.85.

NYSE PEG opened at $58.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

