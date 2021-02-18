Aperio Group LLC Purchases 4,678 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Twilio worth $25,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in Twilio by 3.2% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio stock opened at $411.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $379.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.32. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of -144.95 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $441.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total value of $163,377.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO George Hu sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.98, for a total value of $932,602.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,942 shares of company stock worth $58,646,441. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Twilio from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.13.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

