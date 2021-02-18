Aperio Group LLC Raises Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,914,874 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,185 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of UBS Group worth $27,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 26,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in UBS Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 47,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 15,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UBS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

