Aperio Group LLC Raises Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 498,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.09% of Fastenal worth $24,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 31.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock opened at $46.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.26. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 81.16%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.29 per share, for a total transaction of $48,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,950 shares of company stock worth $282,412. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

