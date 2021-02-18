Aperio Group LLC Sells 155,976 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Aperio Group LLC cut its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 732,940 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 155,976 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $26,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 11.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GSK shares. Liberum Capital raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $35.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $90.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average is $37.73. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $43.78.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 64.35%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

