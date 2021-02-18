Aperio Group LLC Sells 1,857 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.07% of ResMed worth $22,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RMD. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in ResMed by 535.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 273,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,962,000 after buying an additional 230,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ResMed by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,630,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,593,000 after purchasing an additional 223,033 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,690,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,489,811,000 after purchasing an additional 221,840 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in ResMed by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 203,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,966,000 after purchasing an additional 141,315 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in ResMed by 104.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 237,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,989,000 after purchasing an additional 121,065 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.83.

RMD opened at $199.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $224.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $506,328.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,141,941.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 955 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $201,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,233. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,780 shares of company stock worth $4,155,792. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

