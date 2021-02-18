Aperio Group LLC Sells 25,110 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,110 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.25% of Darling Ingredients worth $23,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $69.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.43 and its 200 day moving average is $47.65. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $72.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In related news, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 13,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $628,438.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,572,391.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $924,219.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,138.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,562,978 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.82.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

